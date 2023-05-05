David W. Karp Purchases 500 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $18,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,610.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NRIM opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.