David W. Karp Purchases 500 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $18,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,610.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.1 %
NRIM opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
