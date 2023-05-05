Decred (DCR) Price Hits $18.54 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.54 or 0.00062745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $276.74 million and $13.80 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027712 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,926,605 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

