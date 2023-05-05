Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

DH stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -98.99, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.51. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2,388.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,613 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 60.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 324,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 80,435.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 228,437 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

