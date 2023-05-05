Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 81707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -87.89, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

