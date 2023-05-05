Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.13.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $44.18 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last ninety days. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

