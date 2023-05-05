Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

