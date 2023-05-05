Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.24.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

