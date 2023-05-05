Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $845,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

