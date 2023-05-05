Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after acquiring an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after acquiring an additional 421,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $107.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

