Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,223 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

