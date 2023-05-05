Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,037 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,037 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,251,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,590,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,037,000 after buying an additional 406,565 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 492,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 63,265 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.