Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.