Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,120 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,981 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 40,120 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HP by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.0 %

HPQ opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

