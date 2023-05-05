Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,784 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $339.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.90. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

