Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,610 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,360 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 150,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

KSA opened at $40.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $924.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

