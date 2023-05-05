Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.