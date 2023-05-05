Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.84.

CVS traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $68.55. 4,884,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,875. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

