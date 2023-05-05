DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.81.

DXCM stock opened at $117.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

