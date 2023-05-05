Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBDGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 529.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.