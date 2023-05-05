Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 529.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

