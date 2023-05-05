Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.64 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00006977 BTC on popular exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $85.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.04709543 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

