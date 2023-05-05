Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 143.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $69.58 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $594.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

