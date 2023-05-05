Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Up 0.2%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 25 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

