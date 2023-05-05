Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $29,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $219.20. The company had a trading volume of 236,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,129. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.