Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 5,775 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.22. 1,707,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

