Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 8,356 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 550.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,750. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $163.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

