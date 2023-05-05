Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WWE traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $107.21. 421,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.19. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.