Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 40,668 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on Z. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Z stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. 3,485,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,006. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

