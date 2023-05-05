Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 1,634 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $89.46. 157,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,605. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

