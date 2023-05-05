Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 20,942 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 1,226,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,485. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

