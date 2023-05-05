Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 58,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.57. 54,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.11. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.