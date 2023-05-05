Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,456. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

