Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on PFG. StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,508. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.