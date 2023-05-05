Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 7,112 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Activity at CDW

CDW Stock Performance

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.60. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

