Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. Dorman Products has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

