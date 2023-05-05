DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $26.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Benchmark from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Up 16.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,476,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,774,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,745,520 shares of company stock worth $33,643,171 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in DraftKings by 14.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.