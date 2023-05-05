Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 2.9 %

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,734. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.23. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.14.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.