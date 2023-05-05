Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 2.9 %

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,734. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.23. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.14.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.