Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.02. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of C$207.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0268595 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. Insiders sold a total of 52,163 shares of company stock worth $470,008 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.