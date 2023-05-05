Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

DPM opened at C$10.28 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$10.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.02.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of C$207.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0268595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPM shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. Insiders sold a total of 52,163 shares of company stock worth $470,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

