DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.70 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE DD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $65,712,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 437,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,835,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

