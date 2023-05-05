E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Loop Capital

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded E2open Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE ETWO opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

