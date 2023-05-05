Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGLE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.

EGLE opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $568.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.43). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

