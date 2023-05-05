East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $44.91. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 432,792 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 42,462 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

