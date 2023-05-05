Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.67. Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

