Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.9 %

EMN stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

