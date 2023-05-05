Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $106.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.9 %

EMN stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.