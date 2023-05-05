Ecolab Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Ecolab has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $172.36 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

