Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.86 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.87. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $172.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

