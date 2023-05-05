Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,286 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.15% of Ecolab worth $58,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

