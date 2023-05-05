Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.20.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average is $154.28. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.