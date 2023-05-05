Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.20.
Ecolab Stock Performance
Shares of ECL opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average is $154.28. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.
Ecolab Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
