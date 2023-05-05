Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 1,679.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Edison International by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

